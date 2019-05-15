MCC Theater Names Jocelyn Bioh as Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the appointment of award-winning dramatist Jocelyn Bioh as the theater's new Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence for a three-year term through the 2022 season.



Created with the support of Burnt Umber Productions, the goal of the residency is to give a playwright a multi-year home base where they are an integral part of the theater's institutional culture and to provide resources and space to develop new work for production.



Bioh received Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, which premiered with MCC. Her new play, Nollywood Dreams, will appear as part of MCC's upcoming season.



Bioh's other writing credits include the new musical Goddess, on which she is the book writer, and the TV series Russian Doll and She's Gotta Have It. As an actress, Bioh has appeared in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Everybody, In the Blood, Men on Boats and An Octoroon.