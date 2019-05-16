Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Patti LuPone to Appear at 2019 Obie Awards & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 16, 2019
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Patti LuPone & More to Appear at 2019 Obie Awards
A starry lineup of talent has been announced to take part in the 64th Annual Obie Awards ceremony. The previously announced event, hosted by Rachel Bloom, will take place on May 20 at New York City's at Terminal 5. This year's performers and presenters will include Patti LuPone, Eric Bogosian, Beowulf Boritt, Rachel Chavkin, Luke Cresswell, Billy Crudup, Damon Daunno, Riccardo Hernandez, David Henry Hwang, Marc Kudisch, Michael John LaChiusa, Mimi Lien, Hamish Linklater, William Ivey Long, Kristine Nielsen, Lily Rabe, Margo Seibert, Rebecca Taichman, Liesl Tommy and Julie White. Presented by The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice, the Obie Awards honor achievement in off-Broadway theater.

Hamilton Sets Closing Date in Chicago
The hit Chicago sit-down production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical Hamilton has scheduled a closing date of January 5, 2020 at the CIBC Theatre. "More people have seen Hamilton in Chicago than any other city, including New York," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "Chicago has been a cornerstone of our mission to make Hamilton as accessible to as many people as possible. We've loved our time here, and you can bet that 'we'll be back.'" Chicago was the first city outside New York where Hamilton opened; the production began performances on September 27, 2016.

Lea DeLaria & Peppermint Set for Public Forum: Queer & Now
A talent-packed group of stars have signed on for Queer & Now, a free event presented by off-Broadway's Public Theater as part of its Public Forum program. The event will take place at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park on June 17 at 8:00pm. Stars slated to participate include Lea DeLaria, Peppermint, Conrad Ricamora, Kate Bornstein, Chase Strangio, Erin Markey, Darnell Moore, Trevor Bachman, Toshi Reagon, Aneesh Sheth, Ryan J. Haddad and the Jerriese Johnson Gospel Choir. Public Forum: Queer & Now honors the legacy of resistance and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ liberation and pride.

P.S. Check out the first trailer for the new series All Rise featuring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles.

Newsletters