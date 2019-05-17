Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tootsie Star Santino Fontana Performs an 'Unstoppable' Showstopper on Good Morning America

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 17, 2019
Santino Fontana with the company of "Tootsie"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The acclaimed, newly Tony-nominated musical Tootsie is showing off its musical comedy magic to the nation. Santino Fontana, the new tuner's Tony-nominated star, stopped by Good Morning America today to sing a number from David Yazbek's Tony-nominated score. Joined by fellow Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen and the musical's company of players, Fontana sang the thrilling comic tune "Unstoppable" for delighted TV audiences. Sample Fontana's performance from the fan-favorite musical below, and make plans to experience Tootsie for yourself.

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Star Files

Santino Fontana
Andy Grotelueschen

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters