Tootsie Star Santino Fontana Performs an 'Unstoppable' Showstopper on Good Morning America

The acclaimed, newly Tony-nominated musical Tootsie is showing off its musical comedy magic to the nation. Santino Fontana, the new tuner's Tony-nominated star, stopped by Good Morning America today to sing a number from David Yazbek's Tony-nominated score. Joined by fellow Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen and the musical's company of players, Fontana sang the thrilling comic tune "Unstoppable" for delighted TV audiences. Sample Fontana's performance from the fan-favorite musical below, and make plans to experience Tootsie for yourself.



