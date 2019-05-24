Sponsored
Dream Ballet for One! Meet Gabrielle Hamilton, the Award-Winning Dance Wonder of Oklahoma!

Gotta Dance
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 24, 2019
Gabrielle Hamilton
(Photos: Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)
Gabrielle Hamilton

Gabrielle Hamilton is currently giving a Chita Rivera Award-winning performance in Oklahoma!, turning the show's Act Two dream ballet by choreographer John Heginbotham into a one-woman wonder. Surprisingly, the Tony-nominated revival marks not only her Broadway debut, but the native New Yorker's first time on stage in a musical, period. "I started dancing when I was three years old," Hamilton said of her upbringing. "I'm from Harlem in the West Side. Very urban, very progressive now, but immersive when it comes to culture and the arts." After watching her sister get involved at Uptown Dance Academy, Hamilton wanted to follow in her footsteps. Starting with gymnastics and karate, Hamilton then transitioned into more contemporary dance classes which led her Point Park University. "I decided dance was going to be my life in college," she said. Hamilton has been with Oklahoma! since its run at St. Ann's Warehouse, and she's still having 'pinch-me' moments. "I first realized that my dance career could go into musical theater when I signed a contract to do Oklahoma!," Hamilton said. This may be her first time on a Broadway stage, but Hamilton hopes it's not the last. "It's mind blowing. I really don't know what to say about it because words can't really identify how I truly feel," she said. "So many prayers and so much blood, sweat and tears have gone into this moment and the moments in the future. It's been a joyful ride and I hope it continues forever."

Watch the video below to learn how Hamilton made her Broadway debut and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Grooming: Morgan Mabry | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman & Sydney Goodwin
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek & Caitlin Moynihan | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: FD Studios

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
