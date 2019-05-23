Odds & Ends: Ari'el Stachel & Noah Galvin to Star in LGBT Romance Podcast The Two Princes & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Ari'el Stachel & Noah Galvin to Co-Star in LGBT Romance Podcast The Two Princes

A new fiction podcast has recruited a cast of Broadway talents. Tony winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit) and current Waitress star Noah Galvin will star in the youth and LGBTQ-focused fiction show The Two Princes, due to drop just in time for pride month on June 4. Written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, the series follows Prince Rupert (Galvin) as he sets out to break the mysterious curse that's destroying his kingdom. He's ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way, but what he isn't prepared for is the bewildering new set of emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir (Stachel), a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts. Joining Stachel and Galvin in the voice cast is two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, Tony winner Laura Benanti, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony nominees Richard Kind and Omar Metwally, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Samira Wiley, Matthew Rhys, Mandi Masden, Alfredo Narciso, Sean Pertwee and CJ Wilson. The Two Princes will be available for listening via Gimlet. Listen to Stachel and Galvin in a sample from the series below.





Milly Thomas' Solo Play Dust to Open Off-Broadway

Following award-winning runs in London, Dust, a new play written and performed by Milly Thomas (A First-World Problem) and directed by Sara Joyce (Armadillo), has scheduled an American premiere as part of New York Theatre Workshop's New Door series at the Fourth Street Theatre. The limited run will play from August 29 through September 28. Dust follows Alice, who decides to kill herself and is forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends. Look back at a trailer from the London staging below.







Caroline Sheen Sets Return to West End's 9 to 5

She's one of the boys! Caroline Sheen, the talented star who originated the role of Violet Newstead in the West End debut of 9 to 5, will return to the role on July 4 for a limited run through August 31. Sheen will replace Louise Redknapp, who was initially announced to star but was forced to postpone joining the show until post-opening following an injury, with Sheen initially filling in. Sheen will join a company that also includes Amber Davies as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith and Brian Conley as Franklin Hart. Based on the hit film, 9 to 5 features a book by screenwriter Patricia Resnick and a score by the film's star, Dolly Parton. Jeff Calhoun directs the production, which opened at the Savoy Theatre in February.