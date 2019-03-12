Odds & Ends: Alan Tudyk to Voice Iago in Live-Action Aladdin & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Alan Tudyk to Voice Iago in Live-Action Aladdin

Broadway alum Alan Tudyk has signed on to lend his voice to the role of Iago in Disney's upcoming live-action film remake of Aladdin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tudyk steps into the role first voiced by Gilbert Gottfried in the original 1992 animated film. Tudyk is a Primetime Emmy nominee for Con Man, with Broadway credits including Prelude to a Kiss, Spamalot and Epic Proportions. He earned Theatre World and Clarence Derwent Awards for his off-Broadway debut in Bunny Bunny. Tudyk joins an Aladdin cast led by Mena Massoud in the title role, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie. The film will arrive in cinemas on May 24.



Louise Redknapp Sets Return Date to West End's 9 to 5

Louise Redknapp is headed back to the office. After having sustained an injury in rehearsals for the U.K. premiere of 9 to 5, the West End star has set a March 25 return date. Redknapp will remain with the production in the role of Violet Newstead at the Savoy Theatre through June 29. She joins current stars Natalie McQueen as Doralee, Amber Davies as Judy, Brian Conley Franklin Hart and Bonnie Langford as Roz. Based on the hit film, 9 to 5 features a book by Patricia Resnick and a score by the film's star and Oscar-nommed songwriter Dolly Parton.



Full Cast to Reunite for Fairview at Theatre for a New Audience

The complete company of the Soho Rep. and Berkeley Repertory Theatre premieres of Jackie Sibblies Drury's acclaimed play Fairview has signed on to reprise their turns this spring at Theatre for a New Audience. The previously announced remount will run from June 2-30 at the Brooklyn's Polonsky Shakespeare Center on the Samuel H. Scripps Mainstage. The cast includes MaYaa Boateng, Charles Browning, Hannah Cabell, Natalia Payne, Jed Resnick, Luke Robertson, Roslyn Ruff and Heather Alicia Simms. In Fairview, the Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs this dinner to be perfect. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else. Fairview is directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. As recently reported, Fairview was named the winner of the 2019 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.