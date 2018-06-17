Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Barry Manilow Sets Broadway Return as Part of In Residence Series at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 28, 2019
Barry Manilow
(Photo: Getty Images)

Barry Manilow is headed back to The Great White Way. The award-winning music icon and Broadway alum will play a 17-performance concert engagement this summer as part of the In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. His new show, titled Manilow Broadway, will run from July 26 through August 17.

Manilow's latest main-stem run follows prior Broadway concert engagements in 1976 and 1989, the former of which earned him a special Tony Award. Manilow won a pair of Emmys for The Barry Manilow Special and Manilow: Music and Passion and a Grammy for the hit tune "Copacabana." His other songs include "Mandy," "Can't Smile Without You," "Even Now," "I Write the Songs," "Daybreak" and "Hang On."

Manilow joins a previously announced lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows including the currently running Yanni (through June 2) and the upcoming Mel Brooks (June 17-18), Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and Criss Angel (July 2-7).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Donna Marie Asbury on Saying Goodbye to Broadway's Chicago After 20 Years
  2. All Rise for Celia Keenan-Bolger: The To Kill a Mockingbird Star Talks Tonys, Motherhood & Why Theater Fans Rule
  3. Go Backstage at Hadestown with These Exclusive Photos
  4. James Corden Teams Up with Aladdin Film Stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith for an Epic Magic Carpet Ride
  5. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters