Barry Manilow Sets Broadway Return as Part of In Residence Series at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Barry Manilow is headed back to The Great White Way. The award-winning music icon and Broadway alum will play a 17-performance concert engagement this summer as part of the In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. His new show, titled Manilow Broadway, will run from July 26 through August 17.



Manilow's latest main-stem run follows prior Broadway concert engagements in 1976 and 1989, the former of which earned him a special Tony Award. Manilow won a pair of Emmys for The Barry Manilow Special and Manilow: Music and Passion and a Grammy for the hit tune "Copacabana." His other songs include "Mandy," "Can't Smile Without You," "Even Now," "I Write the Songs," "Daybreak" and "Hang On."



Manilow joins a previously announced lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows including the currently running Yanni (through June 2) and the upcoming Mel Brooks (June 17-18), Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and Criss Angel (July 2-7).