Criss Angel, World-Renowned Illusionist, Joins Lineup for In Residence on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 8, 2019
Criss Angel
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Criss Angel is headed to the Great White Way. The celebrated magician will take the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this summer as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series. Appearing on the heels of an acclaimed West Coast run, the new show, titled Chris Angel Raw—The Mindfreak Unplugged, will run from July 2-7.

Angel said, "Mindfreak started in 2001 in the heart of Times Square, the WWE basement, and now to be back home in New York with my all-new show Raw, playing in a storied Broadway theater where Doug Henning once performed, is a dream come true."

Angel is one of the most influential and imitated magicians of the modern era. He's earned acclaim for his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the television series Criss Angel Mindfreak on the A&E Network and for his Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel Mindfreak.

This new main-stem show joins a lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows that includes Morrissey (May 2-11), Yanni (May 28-June 2) and Regina Spektor (June 20-26).

