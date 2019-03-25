Regina Spektor Joins Lineup for In Residence on Broadway Concert Series

Regina Spektor is headed to the Great White Way. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will lend her voice to the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series this summer at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The concert, titled Regina Spektor: Live on Broadway, will run from June 20-26.



Born in the Soviet Union, Spektor first saw commercial success with the gold-certified LP Begin to Hope, which included singles "On the Radio" and "Better," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor earned a Grammy nomination for Orange Is The New Black's title theme "You've Got Time."



Spektor joins previously announced In Residence on Broadway artists Morrissey (May 2-11) and Yanni (May 28-June 2). More will be announced soon.



