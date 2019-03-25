Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Regina Spektor
(Photo: Shervin Lainez)

Regina Spektor Joins Lineup for In Residence on Broadway Concert Series

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2019

Regina Spektor is headed to the Great White Way. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will lend her voice to the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series this summer at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The concert, titled Regina Spektor: Live on Broadway, will run from June 20-26.

Born in the Soviet Union, Spektor first saw commercial success with the gold-certified LP Begin to Hope, which included singles "On the Radio" and "Better," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor earned a Grammy nomination for Orange Is The New Black's title theme "You've Got Time."

Spektor joins previously announced In Residence on Broadway artists Morrissey (May 2-11) and Yanni (May 28-June 2). More will be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway
  2. Alice Ripley & Next to Normal Originals to Reunite in Concert at Second Stage
  3. Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & Angels in America Cast to Preserve Performances on Audiobook
  4. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  5. These Portraits of the Ain't Too Proud Stars and More Will Bring Sunshine to Any Cloudy Day

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters