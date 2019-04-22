Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 22, 2019
Mel Brooks
(Photo: Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

Mel Brooks, award-winning comedy legend of stage and screen, will appear on the Great White Way this spring as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series. The new show, titled Mel Brooks on Broadway, will run for just two nights, June 17 and 18, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Both shows will begin at 7:00pm.

Brooks' unscripted show will combine off-the-cuff comedy with personal stories and film clips from some of his most memorable work.

In Broadway circles, Brooks is known for his Tony-winning sensation The Producers, based on his Oscar-winning film of the same name. His Broadway credits as a writer and producer also include Young Frankenstein, based on his hit film, as well as All-American, Shinbone Alley and Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1952. Brooks is the recipient of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Mel Brooks on Broadway joins a previously announced lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows, including Morrissey (May 2-11), Yanni (May 28-June 2), Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and Criss Angel (July 2-7).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise
  2. Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie
  3. John Lennon Biopic Nowhere Boy Will Be Adapted into a Stage Production
  4. Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway
  5. Tootsie's John Behlmann on Being 'Terrified' to Do a Musical, Seeing Santino Fontana in a Dress & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters