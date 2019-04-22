Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway

Mel Brooks, award-winning comedy legend of stage and screen, will appear on the Great White Way this spring as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series. The new show, titled Mel Brooks on Broadway, will run for just two nights, June 17 and 18, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Both shows will begin at 7:00pm.



Brooks' unscripted show will combine off-the-cuff comedy with personal stories and film clips from some of his most memorable work.



In Broadway circles, Brooks is known for his Tony-winning sensation The Producers, based on his Oscar-winning film of the same name. His Broadway credits as a writer and producer also include Young Frankenstein, based on his hit film, as well as All-American, Shinbone Alley and Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1952. Brooks is the recipient of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.



Mel Brooks on Broadway joins a previously announced lineup of In Residence on Broadway shows, including Morrissey (May 2-11), Yanni (May 28-June 2), Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and Criss Angel (July 2-7).