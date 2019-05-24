Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Renascence, Starring Wicked's Hannah Corneau, Releases Cast Album & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 24, 2019
Hannah Corneau
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Renascence, Starring Wicked's Hannah Corneau, Releases Cast Album
Yellow Sound Label and Broadway Records have officially released the original cast recording to Renascence, a celebrated new musical that was produced off-Broadway by Transport Group this past season. The show features a book by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), music by Carmel Dean (music director on If/Then) and lyrics from the poems of Pulitzer winner Edna St. Vincent Millay, whose life the musical is based upon. The cast includes current Wicked star Hannah Corneau, Jason Gotay (Bring It On), Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent), Katie Thompson (Giant) and Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton). Renascence is the winner of the 2019 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.

Toronto's Dear Evan Hansen Sets Closing Date at Royal Alexandra Theatre
The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will conclude its Toronto production at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on July 21. The sit-down mounting, which began performances on March 5, had recently been extended to September 29. The Toronto staging boasts a cast led by Robert Markus as Evan Hansen, Jessica Sherman as Heidi Hansen, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Evan Buliung as Larry Murphy, Sean Patrick Dolan as Connor Murphy, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Alessandro Costantini as Jared Kleinman and Shakura Dickson as Alana Beck. The hit Broadway staging of Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Music Box Theatre.

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jackie Hoffman & Charles Busch to Launch Live at the Lortel Podcast
The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the debut of their first-ever podcast focused on off-Broadway and the arts, entitled Live at the Lortel. The first round of conversations will be recorded over two dates in June at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre, for release in July. Each conversation is expected to include 45 minutes of moderated discussion followed by 15 minutes of questions from the audience. Hosted by Eric Ostrow, the first guests will include two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, the upcoming In the Heights film), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Feud) and Tony nominee Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Taboo). Tickets are free to the public, but reservations are required. For more information, and to reserve seats, click here.

P.S. Mark your calendar: IFC is airing a sing-along version of Documentary Now!'s starry Company sendup Original Cast Album: Co-Op on June 7 at 1:00am ET.

Newsletters