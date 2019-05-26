Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement

Congratulations are in order! Beloved Broadway couple Wesley Taylor and Isaac Cole Powell were engaged this weekend in Woodstock, NY. The couple started dating in 2017.



Taylor has been seen on Broadway in SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family and Rock of Ages and off-Broadway in Little Miss Sunshine, Rock of Ages and Alice by Heart, the latter of which won him a 2019 Chita Rivera Award.



Powell made his Broadway debut as Daniel in the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island. He recently appeared in a high-profile reading of Significant Other at the JCC in Manhattan.



Broadway.com sends love and good wishes to the talented pair!