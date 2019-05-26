Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 28, 2019
Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations are in order! Beloved Broadway couple Wesley Taylor and Isaac Cole Powell were engaged this weekend in Woodstock, NY. The couple started dating in 2017.

Taylor has been seen on Broadway in SpongeBob SquarePants, The Addams Family and Rock of Ages and off-Broadway in Little Miss Sunshine, Rock of Ages and Alice by Heart, the latter of which won him a 2019 Chita Rivera Award.

Powell made his Broadway debut as Daniel in the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island. He recently appeared in a high-profile reading of Significant Other at the JCC in Manhattan.

Broadway.com sends love and good wishes to the talented pair!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Donna Marie Asbury on Saying Goodbye to Broadway's Chicago After 20 Years
  2. All Rise for Celia Keenan-Bolger: The To Kill a Mockingbird Star Talks Tonys, Motherhood & Why Theater Fans Rule
  3. Go Backstage at Hadestown with These Exclusive Photos
  4. James Corden Teams Up with Aladdin Film Stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith for an Epic Magic Carpet Ride
  5. Megan Hilty on the Future of Smash & Reuniting with Wicked Co-Stars for Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters