Odds & Ends: Joel Grey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Bay Street Theater & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this long weekend.



Joel Grey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Bay Street Theater

Long Island's Bay Street Theater has announced that award-winning actor-director Joel Grey will receive the first Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's 28th Annual Summer Gala. The event will be held at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, NY on July 6. The new award will be given out each year at future Bay Street galas to honor someone in the theater and entertainment industry who has made a major impact in the world of the performing arts. Grey, a Tony and Oscar winner for his turn as the Emcee in Cabaret, is currently represented off-Broadway as director as the acclaimed Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. His memoir, Master of Ceremonies, was released in 2016.

Tom Hewitt Will Attend the Tale in Provincetown Theater Staging of Sweeney Todd

Tom Hewitt will take the stage of The Provincetown Theater this summer in a Broadway classic. The Tony-nominated Broadway veteran (The Rocky Horror Show, Amazing Grace) will star in the title role of a new production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony-winning musical Sweeney Todd, set to run from July 8 through August 29 in Provincetown, MA. David Drake will direct the production, which will also feature Trish La Rose as Mrs. Lovett, along with Megan Amorese, Tatiana Chavez, David Marques, Madison Mayer, Eric McNaughton, Sean Potter, Christopher Sidoli and John Strumwasser. Sweeney Todd will feature music direction by John Thomas, scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by John Salutz, costume design by Carol Sherry and sound design by Sam Sewell.



Casting Complete for Muny's Footloose

The Muny has announced full casting for its upcoming staging of the 1998 musical Footloose, set to run from July 18-24 at the St. Louis outdoor theater. Newly announced stars include Heather Ayers as Vi Moore, Darlesia Cearcy as Ethel McCormack, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Lulu Warnicker, Aaron Kaburick as Wes Warnicker, Khailah Johnson as Rusty, Maggie Kuntz as Urleen, Katja Rivera Yanko as Wendy Jo, Andrew Alstat as Chuck Cranston, Eli Mayer as Willard Hewitt, Florrie Bagel as Betty Blast, Rebecca Young as Eleanor Dunbar, Patrick Blindauer as Coach Dunbar, Ben Nordstrom as Cowboy Bob and Jerry Vogel as Principal Clark. They join the previously announced Jeremy Kushnier, who originated the role of Ren in the original Broadway production, graduating to the role of Reverend Shaw Moore for this production, with Mason Reeves as Ren and McKenzie Kurtz as Ariel Moore.



Michael John LaChiusa's Queen of the Mist Will Transfer to London's Charing Cross Theatre

On the heels of an acclaimed U.K. premiere with Pint of Wine Theatre Co., Dom O'Hanlon's production of Michael John LaChiusa's award-winning musical Queen of the Mist will move to Charing Cross Theatre later this summer. A London cast recording will be released ahead of the transfer. Queen of the Mist is based on the true story of Anna Edson Taylor, who in 1901 on her 63rd birthday set out to be the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel of her own design. Repeating her performance as Anna Edson Taylor from the Pint of Wine Theatre Co. premiere will be Trudi Camilleri; she will be joined by co-stars Will Arundell, Emily Juler, Emma Ralston, Tom Blackmore, Conor McFarlane and Andrew Carter. 2019 Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) headlined Queen of the Mist's 2012 off-Broadway-debut production, which took home the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical.



Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical Changes Dates & Venue

This new tuner is switching homes ahead of its first preview. The previously announced Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical, originally scheduled to play The Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center beginning on May 29, will now start performances at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater beginning on June 7 ahead of an opening night set for June 13. Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley, Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical features book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and music by Derrick Byars, Bobby Cronin, James Dobinson, Matt Gumley and Will Shishmanian. The cast includes Anthony Logan Cole, Courtney Dease, Alex Gagne, Tim Garnham, Ethan Gwynn, Jeffrey Johns, Bryan Songy, Sean Stephens, Brady Vigness and Michael Witkes. Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical will play a limited run through July 7.