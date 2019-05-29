Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Sutton Foster & Cast of Younger to Appear at 92Y & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 29, 2019
Molly Bernard, Sutton Foster, Miriam Shor & Peter Hermann
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Sutton Foster & Cast of Younger to Appear at 92Y
Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster and the company of TV Land's hit series Younger are headed to NYC. The stars will appear at the 92nd Street Y on June 5 at 7:30pm for a panel discussion with Sirius XM's Larry Flick, in advance of the series' season-five finale on June 12. Joining Foster at the event will be show creator Darren Star and fellow cast members Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, Charles Michael Davis, Debi Mazar and Nico Tortorella.

Jacqueline Novak's Solo Comedy Get On Your Knees to Play Cherry Lane Theatre
A new solo show from a beloved stand-up comedian is headed off-Broadway. Get On Your Knees, written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, will play the Cherry Lane Theatre this summer, with previews set to begin on July 10 ahead of a July 22 opening night. "I've been working on this show for the last few years, everywhere from comedy clubs and backyard parties in Brooklyn to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and most recently in black box theaters in Los Angeles," said Novak. "It's thrilling to bring it to New York City, the town where I developed as comedian, not to mention at one of its most beautiful theaters: the Cherry Lane." Directed by fellow comedian John Early, Novak's comedy is described as an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. The play is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia.

Andrew Kober, Raymond J. Lee & More Complete Cast of Paint Your Wagon at Muny
Full casting is here for the Muny's upcoming summer production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's Paint Your Wagon. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes and music-directed by Sinai Tabak, will run at the St. Louis outdoor theater from July 27 through August 2. Newly announced principal cast members include Andrew Kober as Jake, Raymond J. Lee as Guang-Li, Maya Keleher as Jennifer Rumson, Allan K. Washington as Wesley, Austin Ku as Ming-Li, Rodney Hicks as H. Ford and Michael James Reed as Craig Woodling. They join the previously announced Matt Bogart as Ben Rumson, Mamie Parris as Cayla Woodling, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Armando and Mark Evans as William.

