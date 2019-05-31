Closing Time! Last Chance to See Network, Jeremy Jordan in Waitress, Kiss Me, Kate & More

Bryan Cranston in "Network," Jeremy Jordan in "Waitress," Corbin Bleu in "Kiss Me, Kate," and Annette Bening in "All My Sons" (Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

New York theater is preparing to say goodbye to three Broadway offerings, two musical stars, a new show from Dave Malloy and a slew of off Broadway offerings. Here are all the star turns and hit stagings you need to catch before they end in June. (Take some of these with a grain of salt as it's not uncommon for shows to extend after nabbing a few Tonys.)

Waitress stars Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan (Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

JUNE 2: It Only Took a Taste

Jeremy Jordan was the latest star to fill the white coat of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, taking over the role from Broadway alum and New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre. After spending the fall playing opposite Kerry Washington in American Son, Jordan joined Shoshana Bean in the hit Sara Bareilles musical on April 8. Erich Bergen, who played a summer run in the show last year, starts his second shift June 4.

Tony Goldwyn and Bryan Cranston in Network (Photo: Jan Versweyveld)

JUNE 8: Lost Connection

The Bryan Cranston-led adaptation of the 1976 movie Network closes just a day before the Tony Awards. The play is nominated for five Tonys, with nods for Cranston and director Ivo van Hove. Catch the multimedia production at the Belasco Theatre before it goes dark.

Chilina Kennedy on her 1,000th performance in Beautiful (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

JUNE 26: We’ll Still Love You Tomorrow!

Chilina Kennedy, who has played music icon Carole King on and off for four years, is set to depart Beautiful later this month. The next big adventure for the long-running star of the jukebox bio-show is launching the tour of the Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit opposite Sasson Gabay. Vanessa Carlton, a music icon in her own right, will take over the role starting June 27.

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening in All My Sons (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JUNE 30: Letts Go

After netting three nominations—Best Revival of a Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play for Benjamin Walker and Best Leading Actress in a Play for Annette Bening— All My Sons is scheduled to close at the American Airlines Theatre at the end of this month. Time, and possibly the result of the Best Revival Tony, will tell if the production holds true to that date.

Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase in Kiss Me, Kate (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JUNE 30: Another Op'nin', Another Close

Kiss Me, Kate, another Roundabout revival, earned four Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Orchestrations and Best Choreography. The classic Cole Porter tuner, starring Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara alongside Will Chase and Corbin Bleu, is currently playing at Studio 54 and closes on June 30.

The cast of Octet (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JUNE 30: A Promising New Work from Great Comet's Writer

After a third and final extension, Octet will close at Signature Center. The new musical from Dave Malloy, the writer of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, features an a cappella score and a story of people grappling with nihilism and addiction in the age of hyper-connected technology. This is one of the hottest tickets off-Broadway, so see it while you can.



ALSO:

JUNE 2: Sam Shepard's play Curse of the Starving Class ends an extended run at Signature Center.

JUNE 2: After a one-week extension, Aziza Barnes' new play BLKS ends at MCC Theater.

JUNE 9: Jason Danieley exits Pretty Woman. Broadway alum Charlie Pollock joins the hit show June 11 as the slimy Phillip Stuckey.

JUNE 9: Continuity, Bess Wohl's world-premiere comedy directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, closes at Manhattan Theatre Club.

JUNE 16: Chisa Hutchinson's Proof of Love, starring Brenda Pressley, closes at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

JUNE: 17: Newsical the Musical, the ever-evolving, long-running off Broadway show, closes at Theatre Row after almost 10 years.

JUNE 30: Christopher Shinn's Pulitzer finalist Dying City, which he also directed, ends at Second Stage.

JUNE 30: Something Clean, starring Kathryn Ebe, closes at Roundabout’s Steinberg Center for Theatre.

JUNE 30: Long Lost, the world-premiere play from Donald Margulies closes at Manhattan Theatre Club.