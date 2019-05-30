Sponsored
Stars of Tony-Nominated Musical The Prom Sing 'You Happened' on The View

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 30, 2019
Isabelle McCalla & Caitlin Kinnunen
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

The Prom is nearing Broadway hit status. The celebrated new musical, a recipient of seven 2019 Tony Award nominations, showed off its talented company on the May 30 edition of ABC's The View. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen and the cast came together to sing the high-energy number "You Happened" from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's Tony-nominated score. Check out the delightful performance from the new musical below, and make plans now to experience The Prom live in-person at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
