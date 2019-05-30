Laura Benanti's Turn as Eliza Doolittle to Be Preserved on Songs from My Fair Lady Album

This new is just loverly! Broadway Records has announced the upcoming release of Songs from My Fair Lady, an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's celebrated revival of My Fair Lady featuring current star, Tony winner Laura Benanti, who replaced Tony-nominated original cast member Lauren Ambrose in October.



The recording will capture Benanti's acclaimed renditions of four of Lerner & Loewe's signature songs from the musical, including "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Just You Wait" and "Show Me." This recording, as well as the production's 2018 original cast recording, was produced by David Lai and Ted Sperling.



The special CD is now available for pre-order online; it will be available beginning on June 4 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, where the production plays.