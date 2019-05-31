Be More Chill's Stephanie Hsu Joins Season Three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This just might be the news of the day! Stephanie Hsu, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning standout star of Be More Chill, is joining the cast of the third season of Amazon's Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



Hsu told Broadway.com, "Joining the Maisel family has been one of the most difficult secrets to keep! Mostly because I just want to talk about how incredible the creatives, cast and crew are all the time. It has been an incredible honor and overwhelming joy to be a part of the Maisel world, and to work with artists who so deeply care about the stories they are making, and do so with such excellence. I am having a blast and can't wait to share season three."



In addition to Hsu's celebrated turn as Christine Canigula in Be More Chill, she was seen as Karen the Computer in the acclaimed Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. Her past TV gigs include appearances on The Path, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girl Code.



Hsu joins a Maisel cast that features a slew of Broadway alums including Tony and Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit), Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife), Michael Zegen (A View From the Bridge), Marin Hinkle (Electra) and Caroline Aaron (Relatively Speaking).



Hats off to Hsu on the exciting news!