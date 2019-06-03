Odds & Ends: Beetlejuice & Kiss Me, Kate! Set Cast Album Release Dates & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Beetlejuice & Kiss Me, Kate! Set Cast Album Release Dates

The Tony Awards might not be till this Sunday, but Friday is the day when we'll all be able to listen to the new cast albums from a pair of Tony-nominated productions. The new musical Beetlejuice and the revival of Kiss Me, Kate! will hit earbuds with a digital release on June 7 ahead of a CD release on dates to be announced. Beetlejuice, which stars 2019 Tony nominee Alex Brightman and Sophia Ann Caruso, features a Tony-nominated score by Eddie Perfect; the classic Kiss Me, Kate!, starring 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, is penned by Cole Porter.



The Prom Composer Matthew Sklar Named Recipient of Frederick Loewe Award

The Dramatists Guild is giving Matthew Sklar some zazz! The Tony-nominated composer of The Prom has been named the latest recipient of the Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to the 2019 Tony-nommed and Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway musical. Sklar will be presented his award at the Guild's annual awards celebration in late July. The Frederick Loewe Award, presented annually to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Kirsten Childs, David Yazbek, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Lopez, Trey Parker & Matt Stone, John Kander, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Scott Frankel.



Blake Harrison to Replace Jack McBrayer in London's Waitress

Blake Harrison is bound for Waitress. The screen star of the award-winning comedy series The Inbetweeners will take over the role of Ogie in the West End staging of the beloved musical beginning on June 17. He'll replace original cast member Jack McBrayer, who will take his final bow at the Adelphi Theatre on June 15. As previously announced, also joining London's Waitress on June 17 will be Eurovision and X Factor contestant Lucie Jones as Jenna and Ashley Roberts (The Pussycat Dolls) as Dawn, replacing original stars Katharine McPhee and Laura Baldwin, respectively.



Danielle Brooks on Making Her Shakespeare in the Park Debut in Much Ado About Nothing

Danielle Brooks is currently delighting audiences nightly as Beatrice in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Tony-nominated star of The Color Purple and screen standout of Orange Is the New Black paid a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about performing the classic comedy and why audiences should come check out the Public Theater's free production from Tony-winning director Kenny Leon. "It's modern. It's actually set in 2020," said Brooks, adding that this particular staging of Shakespeare is much more accessible than one might expect. "Most of the time, people are very intimidated by Shakespeare," said Brooks. "We're breaking it down. OK?" OK! You had better bet we'll be checking out Brooks' turn in this exciting production. Much Ado runs through June 23.







P.S. Hear Beyoncé as Nala in a sneak peek of Disney's new Lion King, premiering in cinemas on July 19.



