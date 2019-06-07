Tickets Are Now on Sale for Tina—The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, the new bio-musical based on the life of the iconic music star. Direct from an Olivier-nominated London run, the hit musical will arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening night. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along) will reprise her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role.



Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.



Additional casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced soon.



