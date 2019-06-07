Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Tina—The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2019
Adrienne Warren in "Tina—The Tina Turner Musical"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Tickets are now on sale for Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, the new bio-musical based on the life of the iconic music star. Direct from an Olivier-nominated London run, the hit musical will arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening night. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along) will reprise her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Additional casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced soon.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

The thrilling hit musical, telling the story of Tina Turner, arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ready, Set, Tony! Spotlight on the Powerhouses Up for the Leading Actor in a Play Tony
  2. Livin' It Up: Amber Gray Goes from 'Weak Link' of the School Play to Tony-Nominated Hadestown Standout
  3. Performances Announced for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  4. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2019
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Star Files

Adrienne Warren

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters