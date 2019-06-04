Sponsored
Tony Winner Lena Hall Sets New York Stage Return in Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 4, 2019
Lena Hall
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

This just might be the news of the day! Power-voiced Tony winner Lena Hall has been cast as Sloane in the upcoming New York City Center run of the Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell. The previously announced production will run from August 1 through September 8.

Hall earned a Tony Award for her turn as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Her other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Tarzan, Dracula, 42nd Street and Cats. She will soon be seen on-screen in TNT's new series Snowpiercer.

Hall joins a previously announced lineup of stars that includes Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire.

The ensemble will feature Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Kaleb Wells.

Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner.

The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Ryan Bourque and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

The spectacular musical, featuring the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, arrives in NYC.
Buy Tickets
