Raise a glass! The Tony Awards held its annual Tony Honors cocktail reception at the Sofitel New York City on June 3. This year’s Tony nominees gathered to celebrate recipients of the 2019 Special Tony Awards and Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. In true New York style, Broadway.com invited the attendees to pose against a backdrop of the city that never sleeps. Click through the gallery to see the spiffed-up stars!

Theater couple Sebastian Arcelus‎ and Stephanie J. Block snap a sweet photo.

Derrick Baskin is Tony-nominated for his performance in Ain't Too Proud.

Brandon Uranowitz is Tony-nominated for his performance in Burn This.

Lilli Cooper is Tony-nominated for her performance in Tootsie.

The Prom Tony nominees Beth Leavel and Caitlin Kinnunen get together.

Oklahoma! Tony nominee Damon Daunno is ready for his close-up.

Kelli O'Hara is Tony-nominated for her performance in Kiss Me, Kate.

Two-time Tony winner Judith Light is this year's Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient.