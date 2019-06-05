Sponsored
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joins Cast of Broadway's Take Me Out Revival

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2019
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

This casting is a home run! Jesse Tyler Ferguson, beloved stage alum and Emmy-nominated star of Modern Family, will take on the plum role of Mason Marzac, the money manager who develops a surprising love for baseball, in the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play Take Me Out. The previously announced production of Second Stage, directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, will begin previews on April 2, 2020 and open on April 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Ferguson is a New York theater veteran most recently seen on Broadway in Fully Committed. His other stage work includes Broadway's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and On the Town and off-Broadway stagings of Log Cabin, The Tempest, The Comedy of Errors, The Winter's Tale, The Merchant of Venice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Where Do We Live?, Little Fish and Kean. He has earned five Emmy nominations for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family.

Ferguson joins a cast led by the previously announced Jesse Williams in the lead role of baseball player Darren Lemming.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The 2003 Broadway premiere of Take Me Out featured Denis O'Hare in a Tony-winning turn as Mason Marzac.

Additional casting for the Broadway revival will be announced at a later date.

Take Me Out

Richard Greenberg's groundbreaking play returns to Broadway.
