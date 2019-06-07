Remembering Marin: A Tribute to Special Tony Honoree Marin Mazzie from Her Friends

It's been nine months since three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer. The American Theatre Wing and Broadway League honored the star with a posthumous Special Tony Award to celebrate her advocacy and leadership in the theater community and beyond. Broadway.com partnered with Mazzie's husband, Jason Danieley, to bring her closest friends and former co-stars together for a tribute. Donna Murphy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Becky Ann Baker, Martin Moran, Karen Ziemba, Jere Shea and Kelli O'Hara, along with Danieley, shared their memories of life with Mazzie, and spoke out about how to honor her legacy by continuing to raise cancer awareness. Watch the tribute below, and make a difference by visiting Cancer Support Community.