Kaley Ann Voorhees, Susan Blackwell & More Join Starry Into the Woods Concert at Town Hall

More casting has been announced for the highly anticipated benefit concert of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical Into the Woods. The previously announced event, presented in support of Cleveland Musical Theatre, will take place at New York City's Town Hall on July 8 at 7:30pm.



New to the cast is Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Broadway.com contributor Susan Blackwell (Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, Gone Missing) as the voice of The Giant, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods revival) as Jack's Mother, Tony nominee Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father and Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda.



They join the previously announced Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway) as The Baker, Betsy Wolfe (High Button Shoes) as Cinderella, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella’s Prince, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf and Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward.



The company of Into The Woods will be joined by a chorus of Cleveland talent and a live orchestra. Proceeds will benefit professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre.