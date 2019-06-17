Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Annette Bening, Kenny Leon & More Join Actors Fund's Board of Trustees

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 17, 2019
Annette Bening
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization with a mission of fostering stability and resiliency and providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan, has announced the election of six new members to its Board of Trustees. The Board establishes policies for administering the programs and services of the organization, which has served the community since 1882.

Incoming members of The Actors Fund Board of Trustees include:

  • Annette Bening, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony Award-nominated actress currently on Broadway in All My Sons
  • Carolyn Carter, former CEO of Grey Advertising-Europe
  • Niko Elmaleh, son of groundbreaking Japanese-American dancer and actress Sono Osato and Executive Vice President of the World Wide Group
  • Jane Friedman, philanthropist
  • Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated director, currently represented onstage by Much Ado About Nothing
  • Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Award-winning actor, was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Others re-elected were:

  • Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing
  • Ruth Nerken, President of the Jean and Albert Nerken Foundation
  • Lee Perlman, Executive Vice President and CFO of the Greater New York Hospital Association and President of GNYHA Venture
  • Abby Schroeder, CEO of A. Schroeder International

For a full listing of the boards and committees of The Actors Fund, click here.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get a Glimpse at Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler & the Cast of the West Side Story Movie in Action
  2. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Will Transfer to London
  3. Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore & More to Lead Reading of Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook Musical with Powerhouse Theater
  4. Pretty Woman Alum Tommy Bracco Will Compete on Season 21 of CBS' Big Brother
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Piragua Guy in His In the Heights Movie

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters