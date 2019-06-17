Annette Bening, Kenny Leon & More Join Actors Fund's Board of Trustees

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization with a mission of fostering stability and resiliency and providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan, has announced the election of six new members to its Board of Trustees. The Board establishes policies for administering the programs and services of the organization, which has served the community since 1882.



Incoming members of The Actors Fund Board of Trustees include:

Annette Bening, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony Award-nominated actress currently on Broadway in All My Sons

Carolyn Carter, former CEO of Grey Advertising-Europe

Niko Elmaleh, son of groundbreaking Japanese-American dancer and actress Sono Osato and Executive Vice President of the World Wide Group

Jane Friedman, philanthropist

Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated director, currently represented onstage by Much Ado About Nothing

Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Award-winning actor, was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.



Others re-elected were:

Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing

Ruth Nerken, President of the Jean and Albert Nerken Foundation

Lee Perlman, Executive Vice President and CFO of the Greater New York Hospital Association and President of GNYHA Venture

Abby Schroeder, CEO of A. Schroeder International

For a full listing of the boards and committees of The Actors Fund, click here.



