See Vanessa Carlton Go Behind the Piano Before Making Her Broadway Debut as Carole King in Beautiful

We would walk a thousand miles to see this performance! Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton is gearing up to make her Broadway debut as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The Grammy nominee, well-known for her hit song "A Thousand Miles," will take her first bow at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 27, replacing Chillina Kennedy, who will exit the production on June 26 in advance of starring in the national tour of The Band's Visit. After performing the hit-tune "It's Too Late," Carlton posed for pics behind the piano. Check out the photos and be sure to plan a visit to see the Tony-nominated musical for yourself!
