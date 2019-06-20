Puffs Will Conclude Run at Off-Broadway's New World Stages

The long-running hit comedy Puffs: or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic will play its final performance at off-Broadway's New World Stages on August 18. Puffs began its life at Peoples Improv Theater in 2015 and officially opened off-Broadway at the Elektra Theater in 2016, later transferring to New World Stages in 2017.



Written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, Puffs follows the story of a young wizard named Wayne and the Puffs—a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers.



The current cast includes Chrissy Albanese, Lacy Allen, Michael Axelrod, Madeleine Bundy, Anna Dart, Kullan Edberg, Alex Haynes, Criena House, Reginald Keith Jackson, Jake Keefe, Sonia Mena, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Michael Ortiz, Sarah Peele, Keith Rubin, Chris Evan Simpson, Ryan Wesley Stinnett, Stephen Stout and Leanne Velednitsky.



Puffs features production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes.



Puffs, which marked its 750th show off-Broadway earlier this year, continues to be a sensation with dozens of productions, licensed in partnership with Samuel French, throughout the country and across the globe; an upcoming book; and the continuing popularity of its broadcast version, Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway, available online for purchase or streaming.