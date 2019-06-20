Sponsored
Jeremy Jordan to Play 1970s Record Exec Neil Bogart in Musical Biopic Spinning Gold

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2019
Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Jeremy Jordan has landed a high-profile screen role. The Tony-nominated stage favorite will portray '70s record executive Neil Bogart—the legendary founder of Casablanca Records—in Spinning Gold, a new music-filled movie based on his life and career, according to Deadline. Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris will take on the featured role of KISS co-manager Bill Aucoin.

Written and directed by Bogart's son, Timothy Scott Bogart, Spinning Gold will center on the experiences of the idolmaker, who passed away from cancer and lymphoma in 1982 at 39 years old. The film will feature music from '70s artists including Donna Summer, KISS, Parliament, Village People, The Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight, Bill Withers and Curtis Mayfield.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Waitress, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include American SonBonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. Jordan's screen résumé includes Supergirl, Smash and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

Joining Jordan and Harris in the cast will be Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson as George Clinton, Kenan Thompson as Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jason Isaacs as Al Bogart, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Jay Pharoah as WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker, D.L. Hughley as Parliament's Bootsy Collins, 11-time Grammy nominee Jazmine Sullivan as Gladys Knight, Steven Strait as Gene Simmons and X Ambassadors' Sam Harris as Paul Stanley.

Production of the film will begin on July 16 in Montreal, with a release date to come.

