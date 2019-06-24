Sponsored
Max Chernin, Jim Stanek & More to Lead New Musical Passing Through at Goodspeed

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 24, 2019
Max Chernin
(Photo provided by Goodspeed Musicals)

Casting is here for Passing Through, the highly anticipated new musical arriving at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre this summer. Directed by Igor Goldin, choreographed by Marcos Santana and music-directed by Matt Meckes, the previously announced production will run from July 26 through August 18 at the Chester, CT venue.

The principal cast will include Max Chernin (Sunday in the Park with George) as Andrew, Jim Stanek (Fun Home) as Andrew's Dad, Garrett Long (Dear Evan Hansen) as Andrew's Mom, Celeste Rose (We Are the Tigers) as Karie and Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop of Horrors) as Emma/The Professor.

Featuring a book by Eric Ulloa (26 Pebbles) and a score by Brett Ryback (Nate the Great), Passing Through tells the true story of a young man (Chernin) who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California, collecting stories as he goes. When his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past.

The ensemble will include Joan Almedilla (Miss Saigon), Reed Armstrong (Miss Saigon), Ryan Duncan (Getting the Band Back Together), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Charles Gray (Grease) and Mary Jo Mecca (The Beauty Prize).

Passing Through will feature scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Cory Pattak and sound design by Jay Hilton.

