See Ben Platt, Winners Ekele Ukegbu & Ethan Kelso & More at the 2019 Jimmy Awards

The 11th Annual Jimmy Awards took place on June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre, current home to The Lion King. The Jimmy Awards, also known as National High School Musical Theatre Awards, is basically the Tonys for high school students. Last year's winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp made their Broadway debuts this year in Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls, respectively. This year, top prizes went to Ethan Kelso, winning Best Performance by an Actor for his work as Will Bloom in Big Fish at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Logan, Utah and Ekele Ukegbu, who won Best Performance by an Actress, having played Aida in Aida at Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School in Nassau County, New York. Kelso performed "Wondering" from The Bridges of Madison County, and Ukegbu performed "I'm Here" from The Color Purple. Both were awarded $25,000 scholarships. More than 80 students competed, and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt hosted the big night. Congrats to winners Kelso and Ukegbu! Take a look at these fun shots from the ceremony!

Jimmy Awards host and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt visits the gents before the ceremony.

Ekele Ukegbu takes the stage.