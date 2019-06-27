Odds & Ends: In Advance of Broadway Bio-Musical, Tina Turner Named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



In Advance of Broadway Bio-Musical, Tina Turner Named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame

As if we couldn't be more excited about the Broadway premiere of Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, we just word that the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself, Tina Turner, has been named to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Turner will be officially inducted the night after the Olivier-nominated musical opens on Broadway. In addition to this latest honor, Turner's many accolades include 11 Grammy Award wins and the sale of 180 million records worldwide. In the Broadway musical based on her life, Turner will be played by Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren, who earned an Olivier nomination for the show's West End premiere. Broadway previews kick off on October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



Oklahoma! Visionary Daniel Fish to Direct Acquanetta at Bard

Daniel Fish is going back to his roots. The Tony-nominated director of the 2019 Tony-winning Oklahoma! revival will lend his talent to the new work Acquanetta this summer from July 11-21 as part of Bard SummerScape, the series which housed the original staging of Fish's innovative Oklahoma! Written by Michael Gordon and Deborah Artman, the show is inspired by the obituary of Mildred Davenport (aka Acquanetta), who headlined a series of 1940s horror films. The catalyst for Acquanetta is a scene from the 1943 cult classic Captive Wild Woman in which a mad doctor conducts a doomed experiment to create a woman by transplanting a human female’s brain and glands into a gorilla. The cast of Acquanetta will be led by Rebecca L. Hargrove in the title role, with Amelia Watkins, Christopher Burchett, Eliza Bagg and Timur.



Kristine Nielsen, Rosdely Ciprian & Thursday Williams Set for Reading of One Giant Leap, 50 Years On

Two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) is teaming up with Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, the two young stars of What the Constitution Means to Me, for an upcoming reading of the newly commissioned play One Giant Leap, 50 Years On by J.T. Rogers (Oslo), based on original New York Times coverage of the moon mission. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (who helmed Oslo), the public reading will be held at New York City's Town Hall on July 21 at 7:00pm. The cast will also include Tony nominees Lauren Ambrose, Jeff Daniels, Danai Gurira, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Arian Moayed, along with Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson and Drama Desk winner Dakin Matthews. Before the reading and a discussion, attendees can experience an interactive VR module, created with photographs taken by Apollo 11 astronauts, which will transport them into a simulated re-creation of the moon's surface.