Broadway Grosses: Aladdin Has a Shining, Shimmering, Splendid Week at the Box Office

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 1, 2019
"Aladdin" stars Ainsley Melham & Arielle Jacobs
(Photo: Deen Van Meer)

It's summer, and though Arabian nights are hotter than hot, audiences seem to be keeping cool at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Disney blockbuster Aladdin grabbed one of the top five spots, grossing $1,570,844.50 last week. The story of the street rat turned prince certainly won the hearts of audiences; the live-action film also soared to movie box office success during its debut weekend. Aladdin was among the usual suspects in the top five, including Hamilton, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird and Wicked.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 30.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,210,888.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,427,914.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,945,641.32)
4. Wicked ($1,884,103.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,570,844.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Beautiful ($511,449.02)
4. All My Sons ($504,889.50)
3. Be More Chill ($497,569.90)
2. Ink ($373,580.50)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($266,316.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.96%)
2. Come From Away (101.80%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.70%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (73.57%)
4. King Kong (68.42%)
3. Beautiful (67.68%)
2. Pretty Woman (66.40%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (40.51%)

Source: The Broadway League

