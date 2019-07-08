Sponsored
The Ferryman Recoups Investment During Final Week on Broadway

The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 8, 2019
The final Broadway cast of The Ferryman
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It's a hit! Jez Butterworth's Tony-winning family drama The Ferryman, directed by Tony winner Sam Mendes, recouped its full investment after its final week on Broadway, producers announced today. The production opened on October 21, 2018 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and had a limited run through July 7, 2019.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

The closing cast featured three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Tony nominee Fionnula Flanagan, Fred Applegate, Jack DiFalco, Ethan Dubin and Tony winner Shuler Hensley The cast also famously featured four babies, geese and rabbits.

The Ferryman also featured Tony winner Rob Howell's set and costume design along with Peter Mumford's lighting design and Nick Powell's sound design.

A national tour for the 2020-21 season has been announced, with casting and dates to be announced.

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
