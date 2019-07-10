Sponsored
Amélie Musical Will Transfer to London's Other Palace Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 10, 2019
Audrey Brisson in "Amélie" at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury
(Pamela Raith Photography)

On the heels of an acclaimed U.K. premiere at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, the fantastical new musical Amélie will move to the Other Palace Theatre this fall. The new production, directed by Michael Fentiman, will play a London engagement beginning on November 29. Audrey Brisson (Pericles) will repeat her turn in the title role.

"I really hope London audiences will be enchanted by our little Parisian tale," said Fentiman in a statement. "Amélie is a show about making connections, the simple acts of kindness that pull people closer, not further apart. In such divisive times, we all need a little piece of Amélie."

Based on the 2001 film and featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie centers on an extraordinary young woman (Brisson) who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

Joining Brisson in the cast will be Sophie Crawford (War Horse) as Gina, Faoileann Cunningham (Mary Stuart) as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson (A Little Night Music) as Andamine/Philomene, Oliver Grant (War Horse) as Lucien/Mysterious Man, Chris Jared (The Duchess of Malfi) as Nino Quincampoix, Caolan McCarthy (The Plough and the Stars) as Hippolito/Elton John, Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Sister Act) as Joseph/Fluffy, Emma Jane Morgan (Sweet Charity) as Delphine, Kate Robson-Stuart (Crazy for You) as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby (One Man, Two Guvnors) as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin (Oliver!) as Raphael/Bretodeau and Johnson Willis (Harold and Maude) as Collignon/Dufayel.

Amélie will play a limited engagement through February 1, 2020.

Newsletters