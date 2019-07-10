Sponsored
Darren Criss to Headline & Pen Songs for Quibi's New Musical Comedy Series Royalties

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 10, 2019
Darren Criss
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Darren Criss is getting ready to sing out again on the small screen. The celebrated actor, who first shared his powerful pipes with theater fans on TV's Glee, is set to star in Royalties, a brand-new musical comedy series for the shortform streaming platform Quibi, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Royalties will feature original music by Criss, who will co-write the series with Matt Lang. A 2020 debut is planned.

Royalties is described as a "satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo, Sara and Pierce (Criss), as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week."

The show will also put a spotlight on real-life music personalities, who will appear as fictional pop stars who work with the two lead characters and sing Criss' original songs.

In addition to his fan-favorite turn on Glee, Criss earned an Emmy Award for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He has been seen on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and is the founder of the outdoor concert event Elsie Fest.

