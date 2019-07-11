Wicked's Jake Boyd Chats About the Infamous Fiyero Pants, Stage Dooring Daniel Radcliffe & More

Jake Boyd can be found spending most of his time dancing through life in Wicked on Broadway and prepping for his upcoming project, Becoming Nancy at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre this fall. Previously playing the Winky Prince on the second national tour, Boyd is no stranger to the infamous white Fiyero pants. "We just had a great matinee show," he said to Beth Stevens in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive."The [white pants] were tailored to be even tighter, so there's another reason to return to the Gershwin. Seriously though, 15-year-old me is geeking out about all of this."

Jake Boyd in Wicked (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Boyd's journey with Wicked led him all across North America before landing him on the Great White Way. "I started in Portland in 2015 and went for about a year to the day," he said about going on tour. "The best part about it, in addition to obviously being a part of Wicked, is I got to play my hometown on my last stop. I grew up in Alabama and I think that the football dominates the talk, but there's so much talent and art down there."

Growing up, Boyd tried his hand at all sorts of hobbies before discovering his love for theater, and he has a certain beagleto thank. "My parents had me in sports, which I didn't hate per se," he said. "I didn't feel inspired. The first time our school went on a field trip we saw Snoopy! The Musical, and I just thought, 'I want to do that! I'm going to do that that.' And I haven't stopped doing it since."

Being a working actor hasn't stopped Boyd from finding himself on the other side of the stage and even, on occasion, waiting in line at the stage door after the show. "I did the whole stage door thing after seeing The Lifespan of a Fact," he said. "Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale are just so awesome. I didn't get photos because, as someone with tremendous social anxiety, I know what it's like to always give my best foot forward. I just wanted to see them."

