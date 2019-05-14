Sponsored
Wicked Welcomes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba in Broadway Debut

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 14, 2019
Hannah Corneau
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Hannah Corneau flies into the mega-hit musical Wicked beginning on May 14. The Broadway newbie takes over the starring role of Elphaba, replacing Jessica Vosk, who played her final performance on May 12.

Wicked marks Corneau's first Broadway credit. She earned acclaim for her turn as Yitzhak in the national touring production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and appeared off-Broadway in Daddy Long Legs, Renascence and Ethel Sings—The Unsung Song of Ethel Rosenberg.

Also joining the cast on May 14 is Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages), taking over the role of Fiyero from Ryan McCartan. The current cast also includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

