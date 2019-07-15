Sponsored
Fiona Hampton & Josh Williams in "Touching the Void" at the Bristol Old Vic
(Photo: Geraint Lewis)

West End Transfer of Touching the Void Announces Complete Casting

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 15, 2019

Full casting is set for the upcoming West End transfer of Touching the Void, David Greig's acclaimed stage adaptation of Joe Simpson's bestselling book, recently seen at the Bristol Old Vic and in theaters throughout the U.K. Tom Morris directs the previously announced production, slated to begin previews on November 9 and open on November 14 at the Duke of York's Theatre.

Original cast members Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee and Josh Williams will return to the show as Sarah, Richard and Joe, respectively. They will be joined by Angus Yellowlees in the role of Simon.

Touching the Void charts Simpson's fight for survival on the perilous Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. Alongside this struggle is the dilemma of his climbing partner, Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow cliff, clinging onto the rope tying him to the severely injured Joe. Unable to recover Joe from the void, Simon is faced with the agonizing decision to cut the rope that binds them.

The production features scenic design by Ti Green, sound design/original music by Jon Nicholls, lighting design by Chris Davey and movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies.

Touching the Void is scheduled to play a limited West End engagement through February 29, 2020.

