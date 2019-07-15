Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Alum Austin Butler to Play the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 15, 2019
Austin Butler
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Rising star Austin Butler has been cast as Elvis Presley in Moulin Rouge! mastermind Baz Luhrmann's new biopic of the music icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The young talent recently seen on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh will appear alongside Oscar winner and Tony nominee Tom Hanks (Lucky Guy) as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," said Luhrmann in a statement. "Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

The film centers on Presley's rise and zenith, with a focus on his relationship to Parker, who held major control over Presley's life and career.

Director Lurhmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce, with whom he penned the box-office hit Moulin Rouge!, which is currently previewing on Broadway as a new stage musical.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beth Malone Replaces Will Swenson as Miss Trunchbull in Muny's Upcoming Matilda
  2. Wicked's Jake Boyd Chats About the Infamous Fiyero Pants & More
  3. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ivo van Hove's New Broadway Staging of West Side Story
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox
  5. Broadway Alum Austin Butler to Play the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters