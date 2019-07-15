Broadway Alum Austin Butler to Play the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic

Rising star Austin Butler has been cast as Elvis Presley in Moulin Rouge! mastermind Baz Luhrmann's new biopic of the music icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The young talent recently seen on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh will appear alongside Oscar winner and Tony nominee Tom Hanks (Lucky Guy) as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.



"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," said Luhrmann in a statement. "Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."



The film centers on Presley's rise and zenith, with a focus on his relationship to Parker, who held major control over Presley's life and career.



Director Lurhmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce, with whom he penned the box-office hit Moulin Rouge!, which is currently previewing on Broadway as a new stage musical.