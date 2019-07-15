Broadway Grosses: Burn This & Other Shows Unaffected by Saturday Blackout See Box Office Boost

Lights went out across midtown Manhattan this weekend, resulting in the cancellation of most Broadway shows on the night of July 13. The four shows unaffected by the blackout, each playing venues on the east side of Broadway, went on as planned and benefitted from a box office increase. The acclaimed revival of Burn This, in what was its final week of performances, posted a gross of $897,621.35, a hearty rise from the prior week's gross of $659,700.25. The other shows that went on as scheduled on Saturday night include Be More Chill (grossing $444,803.30), Beautiful ($519,142.00) and Beetlejuice ($993,854.80), all seeing a rise from the prior week's numbers. Fortunately for Broadway, power was back on for every other production by Sunday afternoon and the shows went on as usual.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 14.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,674,170.00)*
2. The Lion King ($2,394,536.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,700,381.72)*
4. Wicked ($1,574,763.00)*
5. Moulin Rouge! ($1,489,076.00)**
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Oklahoma! ($502,961.12)*
4. What the Constitution Means to Me ($454,058.60)*
3. Waitress ($449,106.50)*
2. Be More Chill ($444,803.30)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($261,355.50)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.93%)*
2. Come From Away (102.02%)*
3. Hamilton (101.78%)*
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.74%)*
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.57%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (74.03%)
4. Tootsie (72.41%)*
3. Be More Chill (71.69%)
2. Waitress (71.21%)*
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (44.49%)*
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on six performances
Source: The Broadway League
