Broadway Stars Step Out for a Special Screening of The Lion King

We just can't wait to be king and neither can these Broadway stars! Ahead of The Lion King's highly anticipated premiere date on July 18, stage favorites attended a special screening hosted by Disney Theatricals. Cast members of Broadway's The Lion King, including Adrienne Walker who returns to the long-running musical tonight, stepped out for the event as well as stars from Frozen, Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud and more. Check out the photos to go inside the circle of life.
