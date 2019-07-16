Sponsored
Broadway Stars Step Out for a Special Screening of The Lion King

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 16, 2019
Michael James Scott and Nick Adams
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

We just can't wait to be king and neither can these Broadway stars! Ahead of The Lion King's highly anticipated premiere date on July 18, stage favorites attended a special screening hosted by Disney Theatricals. Cast members of Broadway's The Lion King, including Adrienne Walker who returns to the long-running musical tonight, stepped out for the event as well as stars from Frozen, Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud and more. Check out the photos to go inside the circle of life.

The Lion King cubs Suri Marrero, Haven Alexander & Jesus Del Orden and Aliya Ramey.
The Lion King alum and current Ain't Too Proud star Jelani Remy.
Dear Evan Hansen star and self-proclaimed Disney fan Andrew Barth Feldman. (Check out that shirt!)
The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
