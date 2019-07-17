Watch Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & Cats Stars Rehearse Dance Moves from the Upcoming Film

We're just five months away from the release of the highly anticipated screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical Cats. Universal Pictures has just offered up an exciting first look into the making of Tom Hooper's major motion picture, featuring Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler with a number of the film's stars, including Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson. "When I first heard I was going to be in Cats, instantly I felt the pressure," said Hudson. "This musical is timeless," added Swift, noting, "We've got to update it in ways that are I think are so, so, so great." Corden said, "I think it could really only be done by a director like Tom Hooper. He understands the spectacle of Cats." Watch the cast rehearse dance moves from the film below and mark your calendar: Cats arrives in cinemas on December 20.



