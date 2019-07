After receiving 11 Tony nominations, Tootsie took home two trophies (for Robert Horn's book and Santino Fontana's leading turn as both Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels). In honor of the hit musical comedy's success, Broadway.com is taking you backstage at the Marquis Theatre. Check out the exclusive photos to see what happens both onstage and off.

Santino Fontana ascends to the stage as Dorothy Michaels.

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper touches up her lipstick during intermission.

Andy Grotelueschen and John Behlmann have a smell test to see if their leftovers have gone bad.