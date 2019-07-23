Watch Megan Hilty & Jessie Mueller Transform into a Pair of Music Icons in First Trailer for Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta

We can hardly wait for Lifetime's new film Patsy & Loretta, charting the untold friendship between music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Tony winner Jessie Mueller will star as Patsy and Loretta, respectively, in the TV movie, which was filmed on location in Nashville earlier this year and is scheduled to debut in the fall. Lifetime has just released the first trailer for the film, which also features Kyle Schmid as Charlie Dick, Patsy's second husband, and Joe Tippett, Mueller's former Waitress co-star, as Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn, Loretta's husband. Give a watch below and tune in this fall.



