It's Showtime! Beetlejuice Celebrates 100 Scary Good Performances on Broadway

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 24, 2019
Sophia Anne Caruso & Alex Brightman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Audiences must be saying his name three times because Beetlejuice has been performing to a packed theater for 100 shows! Beetlejuice had its 100th performance on July 23 and celebrated with a jaw-dropping cake shaped like the show's infamous sandworm. Stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, as their characters Beetlejuice and Lydia, joined the Sandworm and Shrunken Head Guy on stage for the perfect photo op. Check out the photos of the party and be sure to head to the Winter Garden Theatre to see the magic for yourself!

The cast of Beetlejuice gets together.

Beetlejuice

The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this hilarious new musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film.
