Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Surpasses a Million Dollars in Highest-Grossing Week

Audiences can't get enough of the new musical comedy Beetlejuice. The Tony-nominated smash hit had plenty to celebrate this past week, reaching its 100th performance and making over a million dollars for the first time since opening night. The acclaimed tuner brought in $1,036,333.30, playing to 93.74% capacity of cheering audiences at the expansive Winter Garden Theatre. Also among this past week's strong performers was the Broadway-debut engagement of comedian Dave Chappelle, who brought in $1,638,061.00 and filled the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to 100.14% capacity.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 21.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,102,306.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,538,151.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,969,931.99)
4. Wicked ($1,917,793.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,796,003.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Oklahoma! ($584,810.50)*
4. What the Constitution Means to Me ($537,000.80)
3. Beautiful ($511,025.40)*
2. Be More Chill ($462,584.90)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($311,165.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.00%)
2. Come From Away (102.04%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.82%)
4. Hamilton (101.80%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Tootsie (75.91%)
4. Be More Chill (75.51%)
3. Beautiful (73.99%)
2. The Cher Show (72.97%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (46.56%)
Source: The Broadway League