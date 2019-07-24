Odds & Ends: Younger Is Renewed for Seventh Season & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Younger Is Renewed for Seventh Season

TV Land's Younger is getting older...and we couldn't be happier. The small-screen series starring two-time Tony winner and upcoming Music Man star Sutton Foster has been picked up for season seven. The show began its sixth season on June 12. In addition to Foster, Younger stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard.



Jarrod Spector, Ashley Park & More Added to Voice for Choice Benefit Concert

More stars have been announced to take part in Voice for Choice, an upcoming benefit concert presented by The Hysterical Womxn's Society in partnership with the ACLU of New York to support reproductive rights. The previously announced one-night-only event, scheduled for July 29 at 7:00pm at the Cutting Room, will put a spotlight on strong voices in the Broadway community through musical performances, personal testimonials and other special appearances. Newly announced performers include Tony nominees Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show) and Ashley Park (Mean Girls), along with Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Alysha Umphress (Scotland, PA) and Daniel J. Watts (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical). Comedian Judy Gold will host.



Hamilton's Stephanie Klemons Announces One-Day Gallery Event [the art project]

Stephanie Klemons, associate choreographer of Hamilton, will present [the art project]—a one-day art gallery event featuring the work of acclaimed photographer Jordan Matter, to be held at Town Stages in New York City on September 8 from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. [the art project] is a pop-up gallery celebrating the upcoming release of "Stronger Now," the latest single of the nonprofit Katie's Art Project, to be performed by Ari Afsar. The event will include the work of Think Tank NYC and Jaime Verizan (Broadway Botanist), with additional featured artists to be announced soon.



A Christmas Carol Will Return to Merchant's House Museum for Seventh Year

A Charles Dickens classic is headed back to New York City. The Merchant's House Museum has announced a remount of its celebrated staging of A Christmas Carol, set to reappear for the seventh year at the iconic NYC museum for a holiday-season run from November 29 through January 5. The 60-minute performance is directed and co-adapted by Rhonda Dodd with the production's star, John Kevin Jones. This intimate staging of A Christmas Carol is strictly limited to an audience of 50 theatergoers per performance, so make plans to experience it now.



P.S. Mark your calendar: this year's Broadway Cares Flea Market will be held on September 22 in Shubert Alley!