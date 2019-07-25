Odds & Ends: Paula Vogel to Receive Provincetown American Playwright Award & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Paula Vogel to Receive Provincetown American Playwright Award

The celebrated Provincetown Theater, the company currently presenting an acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd, has announced Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel as the recipient of its second annual Provincetown American Playwright Award. Vogel will be presented with the honor by last year's winner, Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, at the company's annual gala, set for August 3 at the bayside home of Ken Fulk and Kurt Wootton. "What a thrill, what an honor to receive the second annual PAPA award," said Vogel. "It is all the sweeter to me to follow in Terrence McNally's remarkable footsteps, and I love receiving an award here in the birthplace of American theater." Vogel's renowned body of work includes the Pultizer-winning How I Learned to Drive and the Tony-nominated Indecent.



Halley Feiffer, Lucas Hnath to Take Part in MCC Playwriting Panel

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced a special panel as part of its Let's Talk series. Titled Inspired By…A Conversation About the Classics that Spark the Playwrights of Today, the event will be held at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on July 27 at 5:00pm. The conversation will feature Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow playwright Halley Feiffer, who will be joined by fellow playwright panelists Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Kate Hamill (Little Women) and Lucas Hnath (Hillary and Clinton). The conversation will be moderated by Robert O'Hara, who is slated to make his Broadway directorial debut this fall with Slave Play.



Adina Verson & More to Star in Jaclyn Backhaus' Wives at Playwrights Horizons

Full casting has been announced for Wives, a new play by Jaclyn Backhaus (India Pale Ale) set to make its world premiere later this summer at Playwrights Horizons. Margot Bordelon will direct the production, scheduled to run from August 23 through October 6 at the off-Broadway company's midtown venue. Heading the cast will be Adina Verson (Indecent), Purva Bedi (India Pale Ale), Mahira Kakkar (The Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui) and Sathya Sridharan (India Pale Ale). In the new comedy, Backhaus pushes past patriarchal cliché to reach an ecstatic breakthrough, untethering stories and history—and language itself—from the visions made by men.



Radio City Rockettes Announce Search for Artistic Director

The Radio City Rockettes are conducting its first-ever search for an official artistic director to oversee the artistic vision of the legendary dance company. The newly created position will protect and honor the legacy of the Rockettes while broadening the company's precision dance repertoire and global exposure. "As The Madison Square Garden Company continues to evolve as an entertainment organization, it's time to grow the Rockettes brand beyond its beloved annual attraction, the Christmas Spectacular, by expanding the creative direction of this amazingly talented company," said Jennifer Vogt, president of creative content and productions. The Rockettes were founded by visionary creator and director Russell Markert, and have benefited from the work of several accomplished directors and choreographers over the decades. For more information, click here.