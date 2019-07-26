Additional Casting Set for West End Return of Mary Poppins Starring Zizi Strallen & Charlie Stemp

Disney Theatrical has announced further casting for the highly anticipated West End return staging of Mary Poppins. The previously announced production will begin performances on October 23 at the musical's original West End home, the Prince Edward Theatre.



Newly announced principal cast members include Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Barry James as Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom. They join the previously announced Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Petula Clark as the Bird Woman and Joseph Millson as George Banks.



The ensemble will include Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt Cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O’Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West and Monique Young.



Mary Poppins features the film's original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, including the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes and new music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.



The creative team for Mary Poppins, which originally opened in the West End 14 years ago, is led by director Richard Eyre, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and orchestrations by William David Brohn.



Casting for the roles of Jane and Michael Banks will be announced at a later date.